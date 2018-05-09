The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is currently collaborating with the Nigerian Red Cross Society in Ebonyi to save lives on the state’s roads.

Mrs Stella Uchendu, FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, made the disclosure in Abakaliki on Tuesday during activities commemorating the 10th anniversary of the West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO) in the state.

Uchendu said that the FRSC decided to collaborate with the Nigerian Red Cross Society because both were partners in the business of saving lives on the roads.

“The Nigerian Red Cross is coincidentally commemorating the birth of its founder, Henry Dunant, and this proves that ours is a partnership that works.

“The collaborative celebration is a further proof that we are equitably synergising with relevant stakeholders involved in saving lives and the synergy with Red Cross is a positive one,’’ she said.

Uchendu said that the FRSC’s synergy with the Red Cross was all encompassing because both perform similar functions in the art of saving lives.

“When we recruit new staff, they proceed on six months training where they are trained on first aid application, casualty handling and various rescue techniques.

“This enables FRSC to organise refreshers’ courses and enhanced training for its officers because there are various types of rescue obtained in different situations,’’ she said.

The sector commander said WARSO as a body of member countries within the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) sub-region established in 2008 to address road safety challenges in the sub region.

“A former FRSC boss, Mr Osita Chidoka, who facilitated the organisation’s inauguration, was unanimously elected by the 13-member countries to lead the organisation.

“The organisation was inaugurated to foster cooperation between national, sub-regional, legal entities and research centres toward reinforcing road safety through robust public education.

“It also seeks to advise and offer support to national road safety organisations in member countries, while organising and promoting joint road safety activities.

“WARSO also seeks to promote the development of local expertise, conduct researches on road safety and encourages the creation of road safety lead agencies in areas they do not exist in the sub region,’’ she said.

Mr Steve Aniagor, Ebonyi Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, noted that the society was commemorating the birth of its founder, Henry Dunant, and had outlined series of activities to commemorate it in the state.

“We organised a church service last Sunday. Currently, we’re engaging in a road walk; will visit inmates of the Abakaliki and Afikpo prisons’ and organise a fund-raising ceremony.

“Our celebration coincided with the anniversary of a road safety organ and we decided to partner with the FRSC because we pursue the same objective of saving lives.’’

He called on the public to identify with Red Cross because it engaged in humanitarian and voluntary services to save lives and make the society better.

Mr Micheal Mbam, Head of the Motherless Babies arm of the Red Cross Society, said that the arm would also visit old peoples’ homes and other facilities for the vulnerable as part of the celebration.

“Many people don’t identify with the Red Cross due to its voluntary inclinations but we urge them to change such mindset because service to mankind gives fulfilment,’’ he said.