Following fears that the spate of killings by suspected herdsmen in North Central geo-political zone and other parts of the nation may trigger religious crisis that could destabilize the country, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has assured Christians and other residents that the state is safe for all.

Ganduje spoke while welcoming a delegation of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries led by its General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, who paid him a courtesy visit before the international crusade of the church that took place in the state.

Speaking further, Ganduje said the rapport his “administration fashioned among religious organisations and ethnic groups in the state is the reason for the peaceful co-existence being witnessed in the state.”

He commended the cleric for his wisdom and courage for bringing the goodnews of his ministry to Kano State, affirming that the revival message by Pastor Muoka would help to sustain the already existing peace in the state and strengthen tolerance and understanding among residents irrespective of tribes and religion.

“Who has not been to Kano will not believe that we are living peacefully with different ethnic and religious groups. If we are not peaceful here, the crusade would not have been held successfully,” he stressed.

He called on Pastor Muoka to continue the peace messages he was spreading worldwide, adding: “The crusade is a good one and we hope that it will bring more peace to the state.”

Earlier, Pastor Muoka explained that his visit to Ganduje was aimed at identifying with him on the peace existing among Christians, Muslims, other religions and ethnic groups in the state.

The Pastor, who expressed satisfaction with the relative peace and love he witnessed, pointed out that unlike other stateswhere there were crises, Kano State was calm and peaceful.

“Obviously, the peaceful co-existence in Kano State is no doubt, the handiwork of the governor. Thus, he deserves commendation. He refuses to give crisis a chance and that is what a good leader should be. From what I am seeing on ground, it shows that the governor is doing well. So, he should keep it up,” he noted.