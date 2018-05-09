The death has occurred of a renowned Kano-based businessman and Islamic Scholar, Sheik Isiyaku Rabi’u.

Aged 90, Rabi’u died on Tuesday evening at a Hospital in London after a protracted illness.

One of deceased’s sons, Alhaji Rabiu Isiyaku Rabi’u, confirmed the death to newsmen in a telephone interview from London.

He said the deceased left behind four wives, 42 children and many grand children as well as great grand children.

He said the remains of late Rabi’u were expected to be flown to Nigeria from London for burial on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Sheik Rabi’u was the leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect in Africa, and was an ardent follower of late Sheik Ibrahim Nyass.