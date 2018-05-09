Rivers State Government has called on the Federal Government to direct the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, to intervene in the state to ameliorate the havoc caused by Monday night’s rainstorm in some parts of Port Harcourt.

Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja, the state Commissioner for Education, made the appeal after inspecting some of the worst hit areas, particularly schools in the state capital.

The rainstorm which started around 3p.m. destroyed several properties at Elechi Amadi Polytechnic as well the state Model School, GRA, Port Harcourt.

The commissioner while expressing relief that no life was lost even though several electric power poles were brought down by the storm, said: “The governor is aware and very touched by the situation. We are also calling on the Federal Government to intervene in the situation.”