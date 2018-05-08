Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, on Tuesday warned that the Federal Government would not accept the 74 housing units and Jega-Yauri road project due to shoddy job.

Fashola who inspected the two projects in Birnin Kebbi, told the contractors to undertake the project within specification otherwise the government would not accept them

He observed that most of the roofing of the bungalows in the Federal Housing Estate and road culverts were not done properly.

“The roofing is not standard and road culverts are not properly done. They have to reconstruct some of these buildings because we cannot accept them; their roofs are not well constructed,” he said.

Similarly, Fashola told the contractor handling the Jega-Yauri road that he was not satisfied with the narrow culverts constructed along the road.

“I am not satisfied with these culverts, you have to reconstruct them.

“The government has overcome the challenges of funding but is now faced with the challenge of getting the project done in compliance with contractual agreement.

“With all clear intention, we cannot do the work, we have to entrust the contractors to do the work for us, hence they should do it according to the agreement,” the minister said.

Mr Walid AbouJaoude of TRIACTA Nigeria Limited handling the road project pledged that the company would do all the necessary corrections and complete the project on time.

He said that the company had since completed the first phase of the 186 kilometre road project, which began from Sokoto, through Jega, Yauri and would terminate at Birnin Kebbi