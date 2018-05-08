Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Tuesday warned applicants shortlisted for recruitment into the force against giving bribe to officials.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Administration and Finance, Mr Gambo Shuaibu, gave the warning while monitoring the exercise at the Police Command in the FCT.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently given approval for the recruitment of 6,000 police constables to address the nation’s security challenges.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had announced that 133,324 applicants were shortlisted for screening which commenced on Monday across the country.

Gambo is also in charge of the exercise in zone 7, comprising FCT, Niger and Kaduna.

He said that in the past there were cases of corruption where applicants used Local Government Areas other than the ones they claimed.

“This time around, we have put in place measures to ensure that nothing of such happens, as you can see the process is very thorough.

“The Inspector-General of Police gave us (DIGs) a marching order to go to the geo-political zones to make sure that the exercise is smooth and hitch-free, “he said.

He also appealed to members of the public to desist from giving money to officials to facilitate the recruitment of their relations.

Gambo also warned applicants using certificates that did not belong to them to return them to their owners or risk being arrested and prosecuted.

“If you have anybody`s certificate, you better return it or you will be arrested, the process is transparent, if you are qualified you will be taken, “he said.

“I want to appeal to members of the public to please not to give anybody one dime for this recruitment, it will not help you, it`s going to be very competitive,“he said.

Kaduna State has the highest number of applicants with 6,962, while Lagos has the least with 1,013.

Katsina was second with 6,676, followed by Benue and Niger with 6,474 and 6,409, while Bayelsa has 1,097, Anambra has 1,117 and Ebonyi has 1,303 applicants.