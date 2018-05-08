The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has kicked against the approval granted by the Oyo State Government to 48 traditional leaders in the state to start wearing crowns and coronets.

Oba Adetunji said it was against the rule of law because of existing cases connected to 21 of the beneficiaries.

The state government had, on April 26, 2018 approved beaded crowns and coronets for the 48 kings across the state after a meeting between the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs and the state Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

Among the 48 beneficiaries are the 21 new Ibadan kings that were installed by the governor on August 27, 2017, which generated controversy and filing of several cases in court.

One of the cases against the installation was filed by the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan land, Rashidi Ladoja.

He succeeded in getting a court ruling which nullified the process of elevation of high chiefs and baales to obaship status. The ruling has been appealed by the state governor.

While justifying the approval for the wearing of coronets and beaded crowns, the government said that the move was in line with the exercise of powers conferred on the governor by Section 28(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Vol. 1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, and that it was taken after due consultation in a meeting with members of the Council of Obas and Chiefs in the state.

Speaking to journalists on the approval, Olubadan’s counsel, Adeniyi Ajewole, said the governor had no power to call a meeting of the Council of Obas and Chiefs because the power resides with the Olubadan, who is the chairman of the council.