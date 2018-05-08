The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Tuesday led other leaders and members of the House to visit embattled senator, Dino Melaye, at the National Hospital Abuja.

Mr Dogara accompanied by his deputy, Yusuf Lasun; Deputy Minority Leader, Binta Bello; and other members were received by the former Speaker of the House, Patricia Etteh, and the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Jaf Momoh.

Mr Melaye, who is asthmatic, is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Centre of the National hospital.

The lawmaker developed complications after he was reportedly teargassed by police officers conveying him to Lokoja, Kogi State to stand trial on criminal allegations last week.

Meanwhile, the Speaker prayed God to grant Mr Melaye quick recovery.