The University of Lagos says it is planning to set up a modular refinery and obtain a mining license to operate it.

The Vice Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, a professor, made this disclosure shortly after his investiture as the 12th Vice Chancellor of the institution, on Tuesday in Lagos.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ogundipe promised to take the institution to its desired heights.

“It is my vision to produce graduates that are locally competitive and globally relevant.

“We intend to build a spirit of possibility and clear reorientation among students and staff.

“We are also deploying human and material resources towards rebranding, especially in the area of research,’’ he said.

Mr Ogundipe said that prominent among his goal would be “the setting up of a modular refinery, as well as obtaining a mining license’’.

According to him, when in place, the refinery will serve as laboratories for students of the Faculty of Engineering.

Speaking earlier, the Pro-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin, said the institution needed about N48 billion per annum to effectively reposition its academic activities.

Mr Babalakin, also the chairman of institution’s Governing Council, said that with a population of about 40,000 students, Unilag receives only between N10 billion and N11 billion from the federal government annually.

The pro-chancellor said that for academic activities to thrive, more investments and commitments from key stakeholders must be in place.

According to him, Mr Ogundipe’s appointment is coming at a time when education in the country needed rejuvenation.

“There has been a clamour for free education at all levels, but I will prefer good education at levels.

“Ogundipe is coming at a time when the university is being classified as beneath the top 800 in the world.

“He is coming indeed at a time when we have challenges in restoring our legacy and we cannot afford to tell Nigerians that you did not succeed,’’ Mr Babalakin said.

Mr Ogundipe was appointed vice chancellor on October 27, 2017 to last till 2022.