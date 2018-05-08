The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has described driving against the flow of traffic by motorists as a suicide mission and criminal act.

Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra State, Mr. Sunday Ajayi, made this assertion during the celebration of the 10th anniversary of West African Road Safety Organisation (WARSO), on Tuesday, in Awka.

The theme of the celebration was: “WARSO in the 10 Years: The Journey So Far”.

Ajayi, however, warned that no matter the situation, motorists should avoid driving against the flow of traffic, adding that many had been killed in a bid to shorten their journeys.

He identified other critical offenses to include traffic light violation, bad tyre usage, speed limit violation, speeding and use of phone while driving.

He said that safety of motorists and other road users on the highway should be a joint venture, which required the conscious efforts of all and sundry.

“The success of a journey is not measured by how fast one finishes but how well and safely you move out and return to your family.

“Route violation is suicidal, avoid it by all means because many have died through that way and for those transporting goods, it is better you use haulage services because overloading is equally dangerous,” he said.

On the WARSO celebration, the sector commander said the body was set up to tackle the menace of road traffic crashes in the sub-region as well as boost its economic prosperity and development.

He said the story of the organisation had been that of success by the 15 member countries under it, adding that there had been exchange of information, expertise and programmes among member countries.

Ajayi said the organisation had successfully ensured the incorporation of road safety study into basic education communication.

According to him, the body has equally set standard template for collation of statistical data by member nations.