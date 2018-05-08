The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called for a right collaboration with key stakeholders in stemming the tide of road traffic crashes.

Mrs Pat Emeordi, the Corps Sector Commander in Plateau, made the call while briefing newsmen in commemoration of the 2018 West Africa Road Safety Organisations (WARSO) Day on Tuesday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WARSO, an organisation formed by countries of the West Africa bloc was inaugurated on May 8, 2008 with its headquarters in Abuja.

According to Emeordi, since road safety is everyone’s business, the need for government and non-governmental organisations to collaborate and support the corps in its bid to curb road crashes becomes imperative.

“Since road safety is everybody’s business, we are using this day to enjoin all road users to not only obey traffic rules, but also support us in reducing road crashes in the country.

“We need the collaboration, synergy, support and understanding of government and non-governmental organisations, religious bodies, traditional and academic institution and indeed, all and sundry in nipping this monster in the bud,” she called.

The sector commander said it would take advantage of the celebration to sensitise and interact with motorists on the need to ensure accident free roads.

NAN reports that officers and men of the corps embarked on road show to various motor parks in Jos, educating drivers on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations.