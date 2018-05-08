The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that scores of suspected Boko Haram elements were killed on Monday, when their location at Koleram town in Borno State, came under heavy rocket and cannon attacks.

Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the NAF had deployed Alpha Jet aircraft upon a request from the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, for air support for troops conducting clearance operations.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft yesterday, 7 May 2018, neutralized scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) while providing Close Air Support (CAS) to ground troops”, Adesanya said.

According to him: “The successful air strike by the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft followed calls from the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of the Nigerian Army (NA) that troops conducting clearance operations at Koleram had come in contact with BHTs.

“The GOC, therefore, requested for support from the NAF, sequel to which the Alpha Jet aircraft was immediately scrambled to provide CAS. On arrival at the location, there were exchanges of fire between BHTs and our ground forces.

“The crew of a Nigerien Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft established contact with the ground troops and guided the Alpha Jet aircraft crew to the major source of fire from the BHTs, which was seen coming from a particular settlement.

“Consequently, the NAF Alpha Jet aircraft engaged the target with rockets and cannons thus neutralizing the BHTs and destroying their weapons.”

Adesanya pledged that, “The Air Task Force will continue to conduct missions, on request, in support of the efforts of our troops in the counterinsurgency operations in the Northeast”.