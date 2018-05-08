Registrar/Chief Executives, National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, has charged candidates writing the board’s on-going May/June 2018 examinations to leverage on the opportunity to launch themselves onto the twin-path of educational advancement and career progression.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe gave the charge while fielding questions from newsmen, on Tuesday, at the NABTEB national headquarters in Benin-City, Edo State.

She said the on-going certificate examinations which started with the practical component, on Monday, were for the National Business Certificate (NBC) and National Technical Certificate (NTC) awarded by the Board.

Professor Isiugo-Abanihe said, “In today’s world where vocational education and skills excellence shape and improve individuals and nations, the role of NABTEB in the quest for sustainable economic and technological development of Nigeria is pivotal.”

She noticed that there was serious underproduction of artisans, craftsmen and technicians in the country today compared to those of technologists, engineers and other professionals.

The NABTEB Registrar, however, said the problem needed to be aggressively tackled through expansion of the Board’s assessment programmes for the on-going certificate examinations as well as the Modular and Nigerian Skills Qualification assessment.

She called on the candidates to be of exemplary behaviour and avoid any conduct or act that would put them in harm’s way or jeopardise their future.