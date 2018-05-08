Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged corps members to consider enlisting in the armed forces.

Kazaure gave the advice in an interview on Tuesday at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun.

The director-general, who inspected various physical and combat activities of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to Ogun, said he was impressed by their level of discipline.

Kazaure, who also watched the quarter-guard, Man-O-War regiment, martial arts combats as well as the band display of the corps members, said he was certain that they would excel in the military.

He described the Ogun Orientation camp as one of the best in the country, noting that it had been persistent over the years in maintaining excellence in the training of corps members.

“With what I have witnessed here today, I can confidently state that this has been by far the best set of corps members ever received in Ogun State camp.

“Their level of discipline and adherence to the teachings of their instructors has been excellent and I urge them to maintain the status quo.

“The orientation programme was designed to help prepare corps members for the challenges ahead during their service year and these ones will do very well to cope.

“To join the army, there are guidelines. You must be physically, medically and mentally fit.

“The army will subject you to a lot of exams both written and oral before the final selection. If you meet all the required indices, you will be enlisted,” he said.

Kazaure also said he was inspired by the display of the band to pioneer the NYSC inter-state band competition for corps members with added rewards for outstanding groups.

He urged the corps members to be good ambassadors of the NYSC during their service year by promoting the ideals of the scheme.

Kazaure added that the NYSC would be considering posting more corps members to farms under the scheme in Oyo, Abuja, Bauchi and Kebbi.

The Ogun NYSC State Coordinator, Mr John Okpo, thanked the director general for the visit while reiterating the commitment of the NYSC in Ogun in complementing the scheme in nation building.

He said the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members comprising 2,513 individuals including 1,161 males and 1,352 females distinguished themselves by arriving very early in camp.

Okpo urged the corps members to equip themselves with the necessary skills for self-reliance through the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The NYSC official said the orientation, which commenced on April 19, would close on Wednesday.