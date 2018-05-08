The Northern Governors Wives Forum has applauded the Federal Ministry of Health for its recent decision to ban the importation and production of codeine, saying the ban “is a major breakthrough in the fight against drug abuse among youths in the country”.

Chairperson of the forum and wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar, stated this in a statement issued by her Press Secretary, Rashida Yusuf Tuesday.

Mrs Abubakar, who described drug addiction as a cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of our society, stated that the Northern Governors Wives Forum has made the fight against drug abuse its priority intervention project.

She added that the forum in collaboration with relevant stakeholders has taken a holistic approach to curbing drug abuse in the country “particularly in the North where it is more pronounced”.

“Following a UNODC training for all northern governors’ wives, six states (Benue, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi and Bauchi) are at various stages of implementing the work plan,” she noted.

She further said that steps taken by the forum to eradicate the menace included the establishment of drug control committee, drug community volunteer scheme, skills acquisition centres, as well as provision of female rehabilitating wing.

“The centres are expected to among other things rehabilitate victims of drug abuse by providing them with counselling and moral support to enable them become useful members of the society,” she said.

The forum implored stakeholders involved in the fight against drug abuse to put all hands on deck to achieve the target of a drug-free society, urging parents particularly to monitor their wards with a view to nipping in the bud any detected untoward behaviour.