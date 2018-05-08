President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate to seek confirmation of senior Nigerian lawyer, Festus Keyamo, and six others as chairman and members of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Mr Buhari transmitted his intention via a letter read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday.

The letter reads, “In compliance with section 5 (4) of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Act 2006, it is my pleasure to forward to distinguished senate the under listed nominees for confirmation as chairman and members of Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation. Their CVs are attached.”

The president listed the nominees as:

Olabode Mustapha (Chairman, Ogun State)

Garba Buba (Member, Bauchi State)

Bello Garba (Member, Sokoto State)

Joseph Okalogu (Member, Enugu State)

Mustapha Mudashiru (Member, Kwara State)

Festus Keyamo (Member, Delta)

Adewale Adeleke (Member, Ondo State)

“It is my hope distinguished senate will consider and confirm the nominees in the usual expeditious manner.

“Please accept Mr Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the president wrote.

Mr Keyamo, a human rights lawyer, was last month appointed by the president as the head of communications and strategy for his 2019 re-election bid.

In a separate letter, Mr Buhari sought the confirmation of Ateru Garba Madami as the Resident Electoral Commissioner representing Niger State at the electoral commission, INEC.

Mr Madami is drafted to replace a nominee earlier rejected by the Senate.

“It would be recalled that the senate had earlier rejected the initial nominee on the ground that he hails from the same local government area and senatorial district with a serving national commissioner,” the letter reads.