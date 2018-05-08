President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Lagos lawyer, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), and six others as members of the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).
Keyamo will represent Delta State on the board.
Senate President Bukola Saraki read the letter from President Buhari at the plenary, on Tuesday, in which he sought legislative approval for the appointments.
