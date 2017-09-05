The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Mrs. Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison, on Tuesday identified incessant kidnapping as a major challenge she faced during her tenure as the police boss in the state.

She also noted that she faced some problems in the area of logistics but expressed appreciation to the governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as the people of the state for their cooperation and supports in subduing those challenges.

Ibifuro-Harrison who has been promoted to the position of Assistant Inspector-General of Police stated this while handing over to the new police commissioner in the state, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, at the Headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command, Akure, the state capital.

She said, “Anytime there was a case of Kidnapping, it was always a challenge to me because we have to move up and down to ensure we got the victims out of the kidnappers’s den unhurt, that period is a always challenging .

“But I have to thank everyone in this state for their great contribution and support to this command, I believe my successor will perform better than I did.”