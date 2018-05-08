The death toll in the bandits’ attack on Gwaska Community in Birnin-Gwari Local Government of Kaduna State has increased to 71 as more bodies were recovered from the town and surrounding environs, a group, Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance, has said.

The group also raised alarm that information from the survivors of the Gwaska attack indicated that the bandits are planning another attack.

The group therefore called on the concerned authorities to take measures at Doka and Maganda districts to stop the armed bandits.

In a statement, the group added: “We are calling on the authorities based on reliable information from the survivors of Gwaska attack, that, Dogo Gide that killed Buharin Daji renegades are planning to attack other villages and towns.

“While commending the gallant vigilantes and volunteers as well as security agencies for their sterling performance in the rescue and evacuation of casualties, we are appealing for all peace loving people of Birnin-Gwari to be on alert and report suspicious persons and movements to the security agencies.”

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai yesterday was at the palace of the Emir, Malam Jibril Zubair Mai Gwari II, where he met with the emir and community leaders, after which he proceeded to Gwaska, the scene of the fatal attack.

Governor El-Rufai according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, expressed his sorrow.

He said: “I came here to share the pain and anguish of our people, the predicament of innocent citizens whose lives were cut short due to the terrorism of bandits and criminals who have been tormenting us.”

The statement said the Emir of Birnin-Gwari praised the Federal and state governments for demonstrating commitment to the plight of his people.

“We are grateful for your deep condolences and empathy. We are grateful for all your commitment to resolving the plight of Birnin Gwari people. As a member of the State Security Council, I am in the know of Federal and State Government commitment.

“The IGP and the GOC were here and have confirmed the establishment of a Battalion of the army and Police Area Command. I am happy that you are going to Gwaska and other communities to see for yourself.”

The traditional ruler who also appealed to members of his community to be calm and exercise patience, urged them to be more vigilant and cooperate with the security agencies towards tackling the menace of armed bandits in the area.