As the process leading to recruitment of over 6000 police men across the country began yesterday, the police have promised transparency.

This was even as it disclosed that a total of 1265 candidates from Abuja were at the moment going through screening for the 6000 recruitment vacancies in the Force.

Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Training, DIG Emmanuel Inyang, who spoke in Abuja, following the commencement of of the exercise, assured that there would be transparency and proper representation from the 774 local governments to reflect the principles of federal character.

He also said over 133,000 candidates were shortlisted for the recruitment exercise across the country.

The DIG, while assuring that accidental discharge would soon become a thing of the past in the Nigerian police, said for the first time the Police authorities were involving psychiatric doctors to carry out a mental evaluation of the candidates to ensure their mental state and that they are not on drugs.

“For the first time; we are going to invite a psychiatric doctor who is going to do mental evaluation to make sure they are okay mentally and to make sure that they are not on drugs, So a case of accidental discharge is going to be a thing of the past. We want to give Nigerians the best”.

He said: “We are here today for the screening of the successful candidate who are willing to join the Force.

“This screening is a screening of documents to make sure that they meet up with the qualification. We will proceed to physical screening thereafter to make sure they have the correct height, correct chest measurement, no flat feet, no bad dentition, no knock-knees, no tattoo and to make sure that they are not deformed in anyway because we want to have the best for Nigerians.

“When we finish with the physical screening, they will be subjected to aptitude test which would be conducted by Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to ensure transparency.”

He also said that : “After the test by JAMB, we are going to invite medical personnel to conduct another medical screening. The personnel will carry out various test like X-ray, blood test and others to make sure that they are well and fit for the job.

“When that finishes, we are going to invite another doctor who is an optometrist to make sure that their sight is unquestionable and that their vision is okay because you need to be able to see very well before you can use gun.”