Senate President Bukola Saraki says President Muhammadu Buhari sees the invasion of the national assembly and theft of the mace by suspected thugs as “an embarrassment to the country”.

Saraki on Monday quoted the president as saying that the incident will be investigated.

He said this while briefing state house correspondents after meeting with Buhari alongside Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives.

Saraki said: “Well, we came on the invitation of Mr. President. He wanted to brief us on his trip to the United States and also the issue of the budget.

“We also talked on the issues of concern to us – the invasion of the national assembly, which he showed great concern about and said action would be taken to investigate that.

“Of course, he sees it as an embarrassment to the country and that there will be a proper investigation because it is something that is not just about the national assembly, it is about the country,” Saraki said.

Saraki said himself and Dogara also expressed concern over the failure of the Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), to appear before the senate.

“We also raised the issue of the non-appearance of the IG at the senate and felt that they must continue to ensure that he continues to apply obedience to the issue of constituted authority,” he said.

“We are of great concern that this is not the first time this is happening and that matter needs to be addressed considering the importance of the powers of the constitution that gives investigative powers to us and that there is the need for police to accept that they too are under the constitution and they must obey that.”

The IGP has twice failed to honour the senate’s invitation over the alleged maltreatment of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, and on the incessant killings in various parts of the country.