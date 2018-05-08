The Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabiru Usman, yesterday, said those against President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term re-election were behind the current killings and insecurity bedevilling the country.

The paramount ruler stated this when he received President Buhari on condolence visit to the palace over the death of Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque, Alhaji Muhammadu Lawal, 95, who died on Sunday.

He said: “Those who don’t want you re-elected and who don’t want your government to succeed are behind the current killings ravaging the country. More than 80 per cent of these crises are being sponsored by individuals.

“It is designed to discredit and bring down your government but they will not succeed. We will continue to pray for you and, therefore, urge Nigerians to join us in praying.”

President Buhari, who described the late Imam as his bosom friend and a devoted Muslim, assured the emir that his government would not relent on efforts to deliver on his campaign promises.