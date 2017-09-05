Dr Jones Taiwo, the Head of Clinical Services (HCS) of Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja, said the late Aisha Jimoh, who died of Lassa fever, might have contracted the disease in Owo, Ondo State.

Taiwo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lokoja that Aisha was in Owo two weeks earlier and took ill as soon as she returned to be with her brother in Gadumo, Lokoja.

He said that the first case they earlier had at FMC Lokoja in April was also from Owo area and confirmed positive to Lassa Fever at Irua Specialist Hospital, Edo State, but the patient died within 12 hours.

“The boy from Kogi Central, who lived in Owo and was preparing for NYSC Orientation Camp, suddenly had fever in Owo and came to Okene where he was brought to FMC Lokoja.

“But the situation was very bad when he came and the samples were collected and sent to Edo State where it was confirmed positive.

“But it was unfortunate that the patient died within 12 hours.

“The teenage female patient that died on Monday of Lassa Fever also came from Owo and took ill while with her brother at Gadumo and was brought to FMC when the condition became critical.

“I follow the stories from Owo axis and they have recorded some cases of Lassa Fever recently.

“So, there is every reason to suspect that the female patient contracted the disease from Owo in Ondo State,” Taiwo said.

NAN recalls that a teenage girl, Aisha Jimoh, 18, died in the early hours of Monday of Lassa Fever, at the Irua General Hospital in Edo, where she was transferred to for confirmatory test and treatment.

The Kogi Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, later told NAN that Aisha, who tested positive to Lassa Fever had died.

Audu said that the state government was working on tracking people who might have had contact with Aisha.