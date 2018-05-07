The Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has appointed Mrs Omowumi Isaac as the Director-General of the Ondo State Bureau of Public Procurement (ODBPP).

The appointment of the new DG, who is a chartered accountant, was announced on Monday in Akure in a statement issued by Mr Segun Ajiboye, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary.

Ajiboye said the state government had directed all accounting officers of ministries, extra-ministerial departments and agencies to take note of this new development and adhere to same in their correspondence.

ODBPP was formerly known as the Project and Price Monitoring Unit (PPMU), before it was changed to its current name.