The Boko Haram terrorist sect has taunted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai’s renewal of 40-day ultimatum handed to his men to either capture or kill Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, after the troops failed to achieve this within an earlier 40-day deadline.

In an undated but new video posted online, the terrorists stated that they celebrated Sallah in the Sambisa Forest under Shekau’s leadership, right after the 40-day ultimatum ellapsed.

Speaking on behalf of the sect, one of its commanders, who was swapped with 82 Chibok girls in May, Shuaibu Moni said, “We have observed the Eid-el-Kabir prayers peacefully, with our brothers, wives and children in Sambisa, under the leadership of Abu-Muhammad-Ibn-Mahammad Abubakar Shekau.

“We thank Almighty Allah for sparing our lives, to witness this very wonderful day and good state of health.

“We want to tell the infidels of the world, infidels in Nigeria…and Buratai, who gave 40-day ultimatum, to kill our leader Abubakar Shekau that here, we are celebrating Sallah in Sambisa.

- Advertisement -

“I also want them to know that killing Shekau is not the end of us. With or without Shekau, Boko Haram will remain. They should know we worship God and Shekau is only leading us on the path of service to the Lord.

“They should know that just as they are giving orders to their military to invade our camps; we are also waiting for Shekau’s orders to invade their barracks, towns and cities at any giving time.

“I have said it before and you have seen what I have done. I am not making empty noise; I guess you know who is talking you; this is ‘Moni.’ You have seen what we did in the university and the city of Maiduguri and other places.

“We mean everything we are saying, and you should wait we are coming after you. We will never dialogue with the government.”

Recall that Buratai had in July ordered the Operation Lafiya Dole to capture Shekau within 40 days. The deadline passed without Shekau being captured. At the renewal of the ultimatum, the army chief left the ultimatum open-ended.