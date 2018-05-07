Three persons were on Sunday evening were kidnapped on Owo-Akure express road in Ondo State. Also, some passengers plying the road were dispossessed of their belongings by a gang of armed robbers.

It was gathered that hoodlums numbering five perpetrated the act on the road, attacking a vehicle going from Ikare-Akoko to Onitsha.

It was further gathered that the three persons were abducted at Isua-Akoko and substantial amount of money was carted away from them.

Sources said the three abducted persons were dragged into the bush along the road, while other passengers escaped.

Two of the victims reportedly bolted out, after which one was reportedly shot at close range by the gunmen.

The victim, it was gathered, was rushed to the State Specialist Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, but was rejected due to the strike embarked upon by health workers.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Oba-Akoko, Mr Olakunle Fabolude, said his men have already swung into action to rescue the victims.

Unconfirmed reports revealed that the kidnappers were asking for N5 million ransom from one of the victim’s family.