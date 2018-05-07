The Kano State House of Assembly on Monday ordered the suspension of the Chairman of Danbatta Local Government Area, Idris Haruna-Zago, for allegedly revealing the state government’s classified information.

The suspension order followed a motion of urgent public importance presented before the assembly by an All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Nasarawa Constituency, Ibrahim Gama.

Mr Gama said the Chairman had revealed the government’s classified information and thereby breached his oath of office.

According to him, Mr Haruna-Zago also failed to inaugurate the Supervisory Councillors and the Council’s Secretary.

Mr Gama, who stressed the need to suspend the council’s chairman, added that he violated the 2006 Local Government law in the state.

Following series of deliberation, the legislators unanimously adopted the motion and ordered the immediate suspension of the chairman for six months, pending the Assembly’s investigation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly had directed the House’s Standing Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs to investigate the allegations and present its reports within two months.

NAN reports that the lawmakers had directed the vice chairman of the local government, Musa Sani, to take over the affairs of the council, pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Assembly further instructed all elected chairmen in the state, who were yet to swear in their supervisory councillors and secretaries to do so within 24 hours.