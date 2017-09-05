The Gombe Diocese of the Anglican Communion has called on the federal government to take the issue of the enhancement of the welfare packages of medical doctors as a matter of national importance.

Rising from its sixth synod, which ended at the Christ Anglican Church Bogo last Sunday, the Diocese issued a communiqué which equally implores the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to embark on a holistic reformation of the health sector by providing modern medical equipment as a way of reducing medical tourism of Nigerians to foreign countries.

The communiqué, which was signed by the Bishop of the Diocese, Rt. Reverend Henry C Ndukuba, said doing this would lead to the avoidance of industrial action and brain drain that have bedevilled the country’s health sector.

The communiqué also called on the federal government to entrench true federalism by reflecting federal character in appointments and revenue allocation to different tiers of government.

It called for the restructuring of the country to ensure equity, unity and progress to assuage the incessant calls for secession and militancy in almost all parts of the country.