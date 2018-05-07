Students of the Ekiti State University on Monday protested against the alleged high internet ‎connection fee being charged by the management of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at as early as 7.30 a.m., the students had converged at the only entrance into the campus and locked the main gate of the university to prevent human and vehicular movement into the institution.

The students wielded placards with various inscriptions.

The students, who were singing anti-management songs, however, did not vandalise any of the institution’s properties.

Some of the students, who spoke with NAN correspondent, accused the management of exploitation, saying that all students were charged N13,500 for internet connection for two semesters, although some were not subscribing.

‎The students further alleged that the management did not consider the current economic challenges facing them and their parents who are largely civil servants and being owed salaries.

One of the students, Anjorin Kemisola, expressed regrets gaining admission into the university, saying tuition fee had been on the upward swing.

“I wish to say that I am not happy with the way the management of Ekiti State University has been hiking tuition fee; departmental fees are exorbitant and presently the wireless internet connection that we do not use at all,’’ she said.

Another student, Ogundipe Gbenga, said the peaceful protest was to inform the management of the institution that they would no longer pay for the internet connection that had not been useful to them.

“Most of us use phone with various communication data, so, we don’t use the school internet connection because it is not useful to us. We, therefore, want to appeal to the management to remove the wireless internet connection from the school charges because it is not convenient for us and our parents,’’ he said.

But the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information and Corporate Affairs, Ajibade Olubunmi, told NAN on telephone that he was not aware of the protest.

”I am not aware of any protest on this campus because when I was coming to work, I did not see anyone protesting individually or in groups, but I will investigate and get back to you,” he said.