The Bayelsa State Government has, again, reassured residents of the state of its determination to provide portable water as fulfillment of its campaign promises.

Deputy Governor Gboribiogha John Jonah, who stated while inspecting water projects in the state, urged Prico Nigeria Limited, the Contractor handling the Ovom Water Rehabilitation Project, to meet the timeline it was given to reticulate water to Ovom and Swali communities, within the Yenagoa metropolis.

Jonah, who expressed satisfaction with the rehabilitation work being executed at the Water Station, urged the contractor to ascertain the integrity level of the water pipes along the pipeline as some may have been corroded and require replacement since the Water Station had been dormant for a long time.

He also stated that the state government was very concerned about providing good drinking water for its citizenry, hence the focus this year was on water and housing, having gone far with the provision of educational and health facilities.

Also speaking, Engr. Charles Isibor, Project Manager, Prico Nigeria Limited, the Contractor handling the Ovom Water project, assured that in the next two weeks, water will flow out from the Ovom Water Station.

According to him, after pumping water out from the Station, then they will conduct an assessment of the pipeline and replace damaged pipes before eventually pumping water to individual homes.

In an interview, Hon. Talbot Nengi, Commissioner for Water Resources, recalled that when the Restoration Administration came on board in 2012, there was no water in Yenagoa metropolis, hence Governor Seriake Dickson decided that water must flow from the tanks to the taps.

While stating that funding has been the greatest challenge to deliver on the water sector, the State government was currently in partnership with the European Union, executing various water projects across the State.