The Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja, on Monday (today) adjourned hearing of the bail application of Senator Dino Melaye for Thursday, May 10, 2018.

This followed the inability of parties to submit their counter affidavit and “better” affidavit to the written bail application by Melaye’s counsel when Justice Nasir Ajanah, last Friday, ordered that the lawmaker be transferred to the National Hospital Abuja.

The prosecution, led by Dr. Alex Iziyon (SAN), readied a counter affidavit to the written application for bail by Chief Mike Ezekhome (SAN), Melaye’s counsel, to which the latter had sought the court’s permission to file a “better” affidavit to the counter affidavit by the prosecution.

Ajanah was to ask that a new date be picked to allow for the examination of written affidavits, none of which had been filed, as at the time of the sitting.

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Ajanah, had adjourned for the continuation of hearing in the written bail application filled by the defense counsel, asking for variation of the remand order placed in Senator Melaye.

This followed last Thursday’s refusal to grant bail to the lawmaker when he was arraigned before the Senior Magistrate Court 2 sitting in Lokoja on a seven-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of fire arms.

Ajanah had said that in view of the critical health conditions as espoused by the counsel to the applicant, he should be moved to the National Hospital, Abuja, for proper medical attention.