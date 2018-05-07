Kwara state government has pledged a sum of N5m (five million Naira), as a reward to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of suspected Offa robbery gang.

Assuring Offa residents of their safety, Police avowed to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of such heinous crime.

Police equally invited other security agencies to assist in the arrest and persecution of those suspects, noting that suspects have been placed on Interpol watch list and red alert.

Read the full statement below:

The NPF is making significant progress in the investigation into the Offa Banks robbery in Kwara state that occurred on 5th April, 2018. So far, more than 20 principal suspects have been arrested and their details were released to the public.

The following exhibits were recovered from them;

i. Two (2) Beretta Pistols

ii. Twenty (20) Rounds of Live Ammunition

iii. Four (4) Phones and SIM cards belonging to victims, some of whom were killed during the attack

All the suspects are cooperating with the Police in the investigation into the incident. Currently, some of the other gang leaders and principal suspects at large are being identified and their pictures obtained for further investigation.

The photographs of these wanted suspects are now being released to the public for assistance from public spirited individuals and general public for information to arrest them. They are also being placed on INTERPOL Watch list and Red Alert.

Other sister security and safety agencies are equally implored to arrest them and hand over to the nearest Police Station or Formation across the country or avail the Police with any information they may have or come across about these suspects.

Members of the general public who has any information about these wanted suspects should feel free to contact the Police through the following Phone numbers 08062080913, 08126285268,08032365122,07056792065,08088450152.

Protection of the informant will be guaranteed by the Police and handsome rewards in addition to the pledge of Five Million (N5,000,000) by Kwara State Government await anyone whose information leads to the arrest of these wanted suspects.

While the Nigeria Police Force, once again commiserate with the Government and people of Kwara State, most particularly the people of Offa, the Force will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all the perpetrators of the Offa Banks Robbery are arrested and prosecuted.