The Chief Justice of Kogi State High Court has adjourned hearing on the bail application of Sen. Dino Melaye.

Justice Nasiru Ajanah’s adjourned the hearing till Thursday, May 10.

He said that was as a result of the failure of the lawyers of the Police and Sen. Melaye to file their affidavit on the bail application.

The embattled senator who is currently on admission at the national hospital in Abuja was remanded in police custody by the same court over alleged unlawful possession of arms alongside two others in Kogi State.