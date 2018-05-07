CNN

Senator Shehu Sani on Monday declared the herdsmen and bandits killing in Northern Nigeria a terrorist group.

The Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial district made this known via his Twitter handle, as he reacted to the killings that took place in Birnin Gwari on Sunday.

He said the people perpetuating the killings in the North are terrorists, except if the truth was not being told.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR