Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government has saved more than N200bn after it eliminated ghost workers from the federal civil service.

A tweet posted on the verified Twitter handle @AsoRock, revealed that Osinbajo said this during his keynote address at the on-going Open Government Week, which started on Monday (today).

The VP said the government had put in place the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, which helps to keep a check on the federal payroll and pensions.

