Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday described the emergence of Dr. Francis Adedayo as the national President of the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA) as good omen that will ensure sustainable progress of the medical profession.

In a statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, the Governor who is a medical doctor commended the membership of the association on the peaceful conduct of the election at the 58th Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting held in Abuja on Sunday.

“The processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome as well as the peaceful transition have shown that NMA is determined to provide leadership for all stakeholders in the health care sector in the country,” the Governor said, adding, “we are confident that the election will ensure sustainability of the programmes of your predecessors and usher in fresh breath in the activities of the NMA.”

The Governor, while congratulating Adedayo on his election, observed that his predecessor, Prof. Mike Ogirima did his best to build a better NMA which he should improve on.

Okowa assured the NMA boss that his administration will welcome any partnership with NMA and other stakeholders in the health care sector as the State Government moves to implement the greater harmony, peace and development of not only Delta State but the entire country.

He disclosed that the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme of his administration is one programme that is changing the lives of Deltans.

The Governor wished the NMA President a successful term in office.