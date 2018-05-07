The chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai, has given some tips on how to identify suicide bombers.

He disclosed this during a visit to Mubi in Adamawa state, where suicide bombers struck last week.

Buratai said the security situation in the town had improved compared to three years ago.

”This is the time we should reflect on what went wrong and ensure it does not happen again. The situation requires vigilance. Suicide bombers disguise in different ways,” he said.

“People can identify them by the abnormal way they dress. Therefore, people should be vigilant. Because of improvement in security situation, people have relaxed. But it is now that they should reflect on their past mistakes. There should be continued relationship with security agencies and provision of necessary information.”

Abubakar Ahmadu, emir of Mubi, said the emirate council and security agencies had identified the loopholes in security that led to the recent suicide bomb blast in the town.

Ahmadu said more than 20 people died in the attack, while over 50 others sustained injuries in the twin explosions at different locations in Mubi on May 1.

He described the incident as unfortunate.