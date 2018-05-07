The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun State said 12 persons lost their lives in various road accidents in the state in April.

The Sector Commander, FRSC in the state, Mr Anthony Oko, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo.

He said that 17 road accidents occurred, involving 114 persons within the same period.

“The accidents claimed the lives of seven males and five females, due to the reckless attitude of the drivers involved.’’

“Most of these accidents were caused by speeding, wrongful overtaking, drinking while driving, drug overdose and disobedience to road traffic rules and regulations,” he said.

The sector commander also told NAN that officials of the command educated 156 persons on road traffic regulations and regulations as well as issued license to some drivers.

Oko cautioned drivers and other road users to keep to rules and regulations, especially on highways, to reduce carnage on road.

He, however, warned that the command would not hesitate to penalise offenders found guilty of disobeying traffic laws.