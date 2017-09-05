The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihaja, has said that he will not pay the N665m claims of workers without verification.

Maihaja, in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Monday, said the agency did not owe the workers.

He added that he was subjecting liabilities he inherited when he assumed duty in April to verification.

Out of the N665m claims, N320m was incurred between January and March 31, 2017.

Explaining his position, the director-general stated, “I inherited the liabilities and for all intents and purposes, a chief executive ought to verify all claims that are not paid before he resumes. I am doing exactly that.

“I have not owed workers their salaries since I came on board. Also, I have been paying all the claims of workers of NEMA as and when due since I resumed in April 2017.

A top government official said the Federal Government had given the management the go-ahead to verify the liabilities, some of which seemed unbelievable.

Documents obtained showed that in 2015, liabilities to workers was N9.5m, while suppliers were being owed N71.9m. The document put tax liability at N520m.

In 2016, the total liability was N1.2bn consisting of N273m allowances payable to workers, N681m for suppliers and tax liability of N257m.

The total liability as of April 26, 2017 was N1.5bn. The money consisted of N382m owed workers; N1bn to suppliers and tax liability of N90m.

The government official said the management became curious when a senior officer of NEMA was demanding N53m as money spent on behalf of the agency, adding that another officer insisted on being paid N5m.

It was gathered that a committee had been set up to compile and verify the claims of the workers, who were adamant that they should be paid the money.

While a senior officer is demanding a refund of N58,612, 000 he allegedly spent on behalf of NEMA, another worker on Grade Level 14 is seeking reimbursement of N14m expenses he incurred for the agency.

A source said, “In fact, the worker is demanding N58.6m claimed to have being spent on behalf of NEMA in one day- April 6, 2017.“ Where did he get N58.6m he spent on behalf of the agency? This is curious.

“There are workers with suspicious demands of between N5m and N10m. The boss is ready to pay but he is insisting on the verification of the liabilities he inherited.”

He stated, “Under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, there is no way the management can part with such a huge amount without subjecting it to forensic verification. It will amount to throwing money into the river.

“The workers are opposed to this. Some of the people want to continue to feed fat on the system. They are against transparency.”

But the Chairman, NEMA Staff Union, Mr. Sa’ad Bello, said no member of staff rejected and none will reject verification by the management.

He said, “I’m not aware of anyone who rejected any form of forensic verification or audit. No member of staff will reject any verification, what we say is that the process should be very transparent and clear. All approvals are in the files, all transactions concerning staff claims are there in various files.”

It was also gathered that the workers had in a letter opposed the posting of an official of the Trade Union Congress, Shaibu Afusatu, out of NEMA headquarters.

The workers alleged that Shaibu was “posted out of the headquarters (NEMA) as a result of her participating in union activities.”

NEMA boss, in his response, said that the redeployment of the officer was “a routine exercise carried out within the statutory responsibility of the management stipulated in their letters of appointment.”

He said, “The action of redeployment of members of staff does not in any way amount to violation of relevant section of the ILO Convention 87. The agency, however, supports, encourage and allows free and legitimate association among its members of staff and will continue to do so.”

According to the NEMA boss, the deployment did not go against the directive of the office of the Head of Service of the Federation on the posting of union officers.

The workers had in a letter written by the Secretary-General of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Isaac Ojenmhenike; which was addressed to the President, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and other senior government officials threatened to go on strike over non-payment of their allowances.