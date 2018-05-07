The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner, has pledged to collaborate with Governor Seriake Dickson on the industrialization of Bayelsa State in Nigeria.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Bayelsa State, Francis Agbo, noted that Mr Turner dropped the hint when the Bayelsa State Governor paid a courtesy visit on the Mayor in Houston, USA to solicit for investment collaboration and partnership.

The governor applauded the leadership qualities of the mayor stressing that his people-oriented leadership has further consolidated the political economy of Houston.

Mr Dickson specifically listed the Agge Deep Sea Port, economic diversification using agricultural investment opportunities in the state, oil and gas and the utilisation of the abundant gas reserve in the state to catalyse the industrialisation of Bayelsa, as areas where Bayelsa State Government seeks partnership and collaboration with the mayor.

Mr Dickson said he led a strong Bayelsa delegation to attend the 2018 edition of the OTC, and expressed satisfaction with the event which he noted, gave his government further opportunity to “take Bayelsa to the world and bring the world to Bayelsa.”

The governor expressed delight at the success of his visit to Houston. He expressed his willingness to visit Houston again, so as to have a closer interactions with the business community. He also solicited the support of the mayor in enlisting Bayelsa into the World Energy City Partnership.

The governor also took advantage of his visit to offer condolence to the Mayor and the people of Houston on account of the January 1, 2017 Hurricane Harvey.

Mr Turner appreciated Mr Dickson and his team for the gesture stating that the city of Houston is the most diverse city in the country and there are over 150,000 Nigerians resident in the city.

He promised to provide support for Bayelsa state especially in line with the specific requests made by the governor. The mayor solicited Mr Dickson’s support in getting a Nigerian consul office situated in Houston.