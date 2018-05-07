Prof Umar Katsayel of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, has developed two antimalarial drugs that can compete with other relevant drugs in the treatment of material parasites.

Katsayel disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeri (NAN) in Sandmu, near Daura, on Monday.

According to him, the drugs were developed from the roots of Cissampelous mucronat plant and the stem-bark of Plumeria rubra plant, “adding they are common herbs found around the vicinity”.

He said the drugs were subjected to various laboratory examinations to determine their efficacy and toxicity before consumption.

”We would soon make the drugs public after certifying the obvious certification process with the relevant regulatory bodies,” the Don said.

He said that the development of the drugs was a product of years of hard academic researches and investigations.

”We would redouble our efforts to develop as many drugs as possible,” he said.

Katsayel commended the management of the university for giving him the enabling environment to achieve the feat.

He urged fellow academics to intensify efforts on research so as to fast track the socio-economic development of the nation. .

He said gone were the days when the nation would solely dependent on foreign countries, especially for disease discovery and development of drugs.

He lauded the efforts of the Federal Government at promoting academic research and investigations.

NAN reports that Katsayel is also a former member of the Federal House of Representatives who represented the Sandamu, Maiadua and Daura federal constituency.