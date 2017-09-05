Plateau Government will construct a model primary school in each of the 17 Local Government Areas of the state to reposition basic education, an official said on Tuesday.

“It is to facilitate access to quality education at the grassroots”, Prof. Mathew Sule, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board, said in Jos.

He added that the schools would serve as models operating and maintaining the ideals of secondary education and admitting students strictly on merit.

The executive chairman said the four model Girls Junior Secondary Schools already constructed and furnished by the Universal Basic Education Commission had commenced academic activities since October 2016.

“The Junior Girls Model Secondary Schools are in Kanam, Mikang, Bassa and Barkin-Ladi LGAs, “ he said.

Sule said that the board in collaboration with Federal Government has implemented the Home Grown Feeding Programme for children in primary one to three across the state.

“The School Feeding Programme is meant to feed more than 200, 000 children in Plateau; it has engaged more than four thousand food vendors, thus creating job opportunities.

“The board also developed and deployed a Central Unified General School Time Table for use in all the public primary schools with timeline for continuous assessment, examinations and midterm break,“ he said.

The executive chairman explained that aside from enhancing uniformity, the time table provides for effective monitoring and for assessing teachers and pupils’ performance.

“2,500 scroll-up school time tables were distributed to primary schools across 17 LGAs and 16,700 laminated timetables distributed for use in their classes,” he added.