The Nigerian Air Force has administered free treatment to no fewer than 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the flood in Benue.

Squadron Leader Jeremiah Amase, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makurdi that some of the patients were suffering from hypertension, Malaria, diarrhea, upper and lower respiratory infections among others.

The Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, had earlier inaugurated the “Medical Outreach Programme” to assist IDPs as part of the Nigerian Airforce’s (NAF) social responsibility to the people of the state.

Amase explained that the over 200 patients attended to responded to treatment.

He said that the clinic had not received any case beyond the medical team’s capability and commended the efforts of medical doctors from the Benue State University Makurdi for their collaboration.

He, however, disclosed that the major challenge facing the camp was lack of water and poor sanitation system which he said was being addressed.

NAN reports that the NAF is collaborating with the State Government, UNICEF and other international and local organisations to assist the flood victims.