The Katsina State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commended the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, for providing scholarship for 60 orphans in primary school in Daura.

Alhaji Lawal Buhari, the State Executive Chairman of the board, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura on Tuesday.

He said the board was extremely grateful to the first lady,adding that the scholarship would provide succour to the beneficiaries and encourage them to acquire education.

The executive chairman advised parents of the beneficiaries to take the education of their children with vigour, stressing that the gesture would further promote education in the area.

He called on well to do individuals, politicians and public spirited individuals to emulate the President’s wife.

“The Katsina State Government has in the last two years constructed hundreds of classrooms, renovated many and provided furniture in primary and JSS schools across the 34 local government areas in the state.

“The board has distributed school uniforms to over 10, 0000 primary school pupils, free of charge.

“The State Government recently procured teaching and learning materi, worth N600 million, they include; books, school registers, dusters, rulers and other relevant teaching aids,’’ he said.

The wife of the President provided six-year scholarship to 60 orphans from primary one to six in Daura, to promote education and increase her access to the less-privileged children in the society.