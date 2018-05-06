The governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that Fulani herdsmen don’t move around with AK-47 rifles but sticks and machetes as false and misleading.

Recall that Buhari had made this claim during his bilateral meeting with the President of the United States, Donald Trump, in Washington DC, last week.

However, speaking to journalists in Abuja during the weekend, the governor said that it couldn’t have been imaginary that farmers were killed with AK-47 rifles in their clashes with herdsmen in Taraba and Benue states.

“It’s absolutely wrong for the President to say herdsmen don’t move around with guns. I mean, who then kills who? It couldn’t have been imaginary that people have been killed with AK-47 in the farmers-herdsmen clashes.

“We simply have to stand up to the truth and do something to stop the killings,” he said.