Many buildings and shops were destroyed by rainstorms in some towns and villages in Ondo State on Friday and Saturday.

The rainstorms in the affected areas have rendered many residents homeless and properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Some of the affected towns are Akure, the state capital, Oba Ile, Okitipupa, Igbotako, Ilutitun, Ikoya and Omotoso among others.

It was gathered that some houses and shops in the affected areas had their roofs blown off by the rainstorms while many electric poles and Internet masts fell on buildings and some of the poles fell across the roads.

However, there was no report of a death.