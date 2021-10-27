1,1,18 NYSC members take oath in Kebbi

No fewer than 1,1,18 youth corps members have reported and taken the oath in the ongoing orientation exercise in the Dakin Gari permanent orientation camp, Kebbi State; the state coordinator, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, disclosed.

The oath was administered by the representative of the state chief judge, Justice Ibrahim Kangiwa, the low keyed occasion had in attendance camp director and all officials of the National youth service corps office in Kebbi State who already have mobilised to the camp for the exercise.

According to him those who took oath are batch B Stream 1 adding that camp registration is still on so the number may rise before the closure of registration.

Mustapha urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and their host state “you are expected to exhibit high moral standards by respecting the culture and the religion of all your host communities, you must shun any act that will drag the name of the scheme into the mud, he warned against the use of “mufti” within the orientation camp, you must kitt up properly he said.

At the place of primary assignment, the coordinator called on them to be very productive and punctual at their workplaces, while thanking the host state for an enabling environment provided for the orientation exercise he urged the government to continue to accommodate the youth corps members and treat them like their sons and daughters.