Mr Oscar Ofuka, the Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River on Cocoa Development, has urged workers in the state to embrace cocoa cultivation to improve their income.

Oscar gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

He said that it was high time civil servants in the state learnt to plant cocoa in order to secure their future and that of their children after retirement.

He said that cocoa would be the mainstay of Cross River’s economy in future and the people, especially workers, should think of investing in cocoa production.

According to him, Gov. Ben Ayade’s administration has provided sustainable investment to the people of Cross River through its cocoa project.

“Cross River workers should look beyond their monthly salaries and join hands with government in the cocoa revolution that is ongoing in the state.

“We need more private sector involvement in the cocoa sector and that is why we are encouraging civil servants in the state to own cocoa plants even in their back yards.

“We are also taking our cocoa project to the communities so that youths in the rural areas can own cocoa farms.

“The governor has made it clear that cocoa is our “oil well” and we are doing everything possible to take up the challenge by ensuring that everybody in the state is involved,” Ofuka said.

The special adviser said that the state government had begun to establish cocoa plantations in other areas of the state, apart from the major cocoa producing Ikom and Etu Local Government Areas.

“We have begun planting 1.5 million cocoa seedlings in Akamkpa Local Government Area where we first secured 3000 hectares and later 2000 hectares of land for the project.

“Also in Akpabuyo Local Government Area, we have begun planting one million seedlings. So, we can grow cocoa in any part of Cross River, he added.