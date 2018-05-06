Comrade Innocent Nduanya, an aspirant for the seat of President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has rolled out a seven-point agenda with a view to improving the well-being of Nigerian youths.

Nduanya, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, said his desire to contest for the position was not motivated by personal or selfish interest.

The aspirant, who picked nomination form on Saturday, said he was spurred with priority interest to transform the NYCN to be more responsible and responsive to the yearning of over 70 million Nigeria youths.

Nduanya listed the seven-point agenda as follows: reforming the activities of NYCN, promotion of peace and unity among Nigeria youths, campaign to foster youth participation in governance campaign to create more job opportunities for the youth.

Others are establishment of Youth Empowerment Trust Fund, establishment of National Youth Research Centre and Youth Leadership Institute and Nigeria Youth and International Exchange.

The Anambra state born youth leader and activist said he would consolidate on the efforts made by Comrade Murtala Garba, the current NYCN President, to better the lives of Nigerian youths.

“I have a vision to make our dear youths to regain their glory and position. We all know that no Nation can stand without the youth.

“Other issues my leadership will pay priority heed to, without any compromise or sentiment, is the peace and unity of Nigeria youths, and unity of our dear country in general.

“It is sacrosanct that if we are going to move forward, we must be united, united in finding solutions, united in taking actions, united in sharing blames and united in reaping our reward, this is the only way our personal interests will be protected as we pursue our collective interest.

“I am going to operate an open government that no single Nigeria youth will be left behind, it’s not going to be the “winner takes it all” , but an inclusive government that will accommodate and care for all Nigerian youths, whether in the North or South, Moslem or Christian, rich or poor, educated or non-educated,’’ he said.

He said he looked forward to liberating Nigeria youths from confines and limitation of the past hence the tag “possibility 2018” because with God, there is no Impossibility.

The NYCN presidential aspirant implored Nigeria youths to support his aspiration in order to promote their common and collective interests.