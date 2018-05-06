A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Yusuf Ali, says the conduct of Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police (IGP), has set a “terrible and dangerous” precedent in the country.

Ali said this on Sunday while reacting to the alleged refusal of Idris to appear before the senate.

The IGP has failed to honour the invitation of the upper legislative chamber twice in respect of the security situation in the country and the case of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

The APC chieftain described the conduct of the IGP as “serial and flagrant disregard to the nation’s democratic institutions”.

He said Idris may end up being on the bad side of the country’s democratic history.

“The nation has watched in dismay how the IG has shunned several invitations extended to him by the national assembly as regards his stewardship as the chief law enforcement officer in the land,” the statement read.

“His conduct, as exhibited, is in contempt of our democracy and has laid a very terrible and dangerous precedent in the nation

“To start with, why is the national assembly looking for the IG? The answer is not far-fetched and I think it’s because of the spike in attacks and killings of innocent citizens across the country in the last couple of weeks.

“He, therefore, owes the nation an explanation as to why these things are happening yet he has chosen to dance on the grave of the innocent without even showing a modicum of respect for the souls that have departed. In other words, the IG has told Nigerians in unambiguous language that he cannot be held to account.

“To add salt to injury, even the president who appointed him confessed on live television that the IG disrespected his direct orders on the killings in Benue state.

“When the IG disrespects the people he is supposed to give account to, it goes to tell the primary school pupil to disregard his or her teacher because the children now see these things on the television and in the social media.

“I am appealing to Nigerians of good conscience to rise up to this anomaly and condemn it. You don’t go to the national assembly just to defend your budget. No! You have to give account to Nigerians through their elected representatives. You don’t pick and choose which laws to obey or orders to disregard.

“To guard against such malfeasance in the future, the national assembly should take a second look at the police act with a view to rejiging it and making it more responsive and responsible.”